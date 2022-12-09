Netherlands pull a goal back late vs. Argentina on Wout Weghorst’s header [VIDEO]

It wasn’t quite Robin van Persie’s “Flying Dutchman” header from the 2014 World Cup but Wout Weghorst did his best impersonation on a key header in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina. He’s pulled a goal back for his side late and given the Dutch some hope in the closing stages of the match.

NETHERLANDS TAKES ONE BACK



There are going to be a lot of long balls into the box now for Netherlands, who have some life with clock winding down. This was an excellent header from Weghorst, who has often been a forgotten part of this young Netherlands team. He hasn’t been involved much with all the attention on Cody Gakpo but he’s made a key contribution at a big moment.

Argentina still lead this match 2-1 thanks to a penalty kick from Lionel Messi, so Netherlands will need to find another goal to force extra time.