Netherlands pull a goal back late vs. Argentina on Wout Weghorst’s header [VIDEO]

The Dutch won’t go down easily.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Wout Weghorst of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

It wasn’t quite Robin van Persie’s “Flying Dutchman” header from the 2014 World Cup but Wout Weghorst did his best impersonation on a key header in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina. He’s pulled a goal back for his side late and given the Dutch some hope in the closing stages of the match.

There are going to be a lot of long balls into the box now for Netherlands, who have some life with clock winding down. This was an excellent header from Weghorst, who has often been a forgotten part of this young Netherlands team. He hasn’t been involved much with all the attention on Cody Gakpo but he’s made a key contribution at a big moment.

Argentina still lead this match 2-1 thanks to a penalty kick from Lionel Messi, so Netherlands will need to find another goal to force extra time.

