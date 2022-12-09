 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes kicks ball into Netherlands bench after foul, gets Dutch ready to fight

The Dutch are hanging close, but they’re running out of time at the 2022 World Cup.

By David Fucillo Updated
Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina is substituted by Leandro Paredes during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Post-regular time update: The Dutch secured a tie in stoppage time to send this match to extra time. As the sides left the field at the end of regular time, there was more pushing and shoving. It is likely related to the previous issue as tensions are incredibly high in this wild match. Extra time is gonna be something else.

Argentina and the Netherlands are in a tight battle and emotions are spilling over. Leandro Paredes executed a sliding tackle on Nathan Ake and then proceeded to drill the ball into the Dutch bench. It’s not entirely clear what Paredes was thinking booting it like that, but it earned him a yellow card for a bad foul.

The Dutch could not take advantage of a subsequent free kick and they are running out of time. They trail 2-1 after Wout Weghorst scored to cut into the Argentina lead. But even the ten minutes of stoppage time might not be enough.

