Argentina’s Leandro Paredes kicks ball into Netherlands bench after foul, gets Dutch ready to fight

Post-regular time update: The Dutch secured a tie in stoppage time to send this match to extra time. As the sides left the field at the end of regular time, there was more pushing and shoving. It is likely related to the previous issue as tensions are incredibly high in this wild match. Extra time is gonna be something else.

Once again, things are getting chippy between the Netherlands and Argentina pic.twitter.com/ddCqA9Nz3S — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Argentina and the Netherlands are in a tight battle and emotions are spilling over. Leandro Paredes executed a sliding tackle on Nathan Ake and then proceeded to drill the ball into the Dutch bench. It’s not entirely clear what Paredes was thinking booting it like that, but it earned him a yellow card for a bad foul.

The Dutch could not take advantage of a subsequent free kick and they are running out of time. They trail 2-1 after Wout Weghorst scored to cut into the Argentina lead. But even the ten minutes of stoppage time might not be enough.