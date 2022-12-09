Netherlands grab equalizer in stoppage time vs. Argentina on last free kick [VIDEO]

All Argentina had to do was fend off one last free kick from Netherlands to book a spot in the 2022 World Cup semifinal. All Netherlands needed to do was find an equalizing goal. Wout Weghorst delivered for the Dutch side.

NETHERLANDS TIES IT IN THE 100TH MINUTE



It’s Weghorst’s second goal of the game and it has sent this quarterfinal match into extra time. Netherlands had several set pieces throughout the game due to Argentina’s reckless challenges outside the box and eventually one was going to make the South American side pay. This one particularly hurts, because the ball didn’t go into the goal on a stunning shot. Instead, this was one of those pinpoint passes to a cutting man who found the back of the net.

Netherlands benefitted from 10 minutes of stoppage time and some time-wasting moves by Argentina during that period. The Dutch will be thinking they are a team of destiny after scoring twice after the 80th minute, while Argentina will be trying to recover to get ready for the next 30 minutes and possibly penalty kicks.