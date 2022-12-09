Dutch fans erupt in Amsterdam after match-tying goal in 2022 World Cup

The Netherlands has shocked Argentina, scoring two goals late in regular time to force extra time in their 2022 World Cup quarterfinals match. Argentina thought they were cruising toward a semifinal match against Croatia, but the Dutch were not ready for this party to end. Wout Weghorst scored a pair of goals, one in the 83rd minute, and another in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time on a miraculous set piece.
The Dutch fans are not ready for this to end. Here’s some video from a watch party in Amsterdam, and it’s safe to safe the Dutch fans are fired up and ready for extra time.
There's no party bigger than the Netherlands watch party in Amsterdam right now #WorldCupWatchParty pic.twitter.com/InPVoQtcVM— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022