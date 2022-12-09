Telemundo delivers famous “GOAL” call on Netherlands’ late equalizer vs. Argentina [VIDEO]

There are some moments which deserve a great announcer call. Netherlands equalizing in the 101st minute of their quarterfinal match against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup was one of them and as expected, Telemundo delivered.

Sammy Sadovnik was the man behind the “GOAL” call for this one and he did not leave any emotion out. In almost every case of a big goal, the final words of the commentary also get extended, so Sadovnik basically cuts himself off mid-thought to let out the most famous soccer call in the world.

This was a crazy comeback for Netherlands, who scored twice after the 80th minute to level the match. Wout Weghorst scored both goals for the Dutch, who now have the momentum heading into the extra period. We’ll see if either team shows signs of being affected by this or if they can maintain their composure for the rest of the match.