MLB rumors: Are the Yankees about to sign Carlos Correa?

The New York Yankees have accomplished most of what they wanted in free agency, re-signing Aaron Judge on a nine-year contract. But are the Bronx Bombers done? That doesn’t appear to be the case with the team reportedly looking to sign LHP Carlos Rodon. According to some rumblings, that may not be the only/biggest move left for the Yankees this offseason. Might they be looking to sign SS Carlos Correa?

Michael Kay of YES Network mentioned that the Yanks are in on Rodon but are also looking to make a bigger move. Kay also isn’t the only one speculating the Yankees could make a big play. Buster Olney also came out and mentioned on a Podcast the Yankees are looking to make a big move.

Might that be to sign Correa to a long-term deal? The Yankees were mentioned with Correa last offseason before he opted to take a short-term deal with the Minnesota Twins. We’ve seen Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts sign big deals in free agency so far. Correa seems like the next chip to fall.

The Yankees brought back Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year deal, seemingly as a backup plan to prospect Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza. Even Oswaldo Cabrera could be in the mix in the infield. That isn’t exactly the Yankee way. We’ve seen the Yanks be less inclined to go and spend but after bringing back Judge, New York needs to make a play to get ahead of the competition. Signing Rodon AND Correa would give the Yankees an even stronger chance at making it back to the World Series.