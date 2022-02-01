Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, February 1

We have a solid seven-game slate in the association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Saddiq Bey over 2.5 threes made (+115)

Just like we did Monday night, we are going to start off tonight’s slate with a plus-money three-point prop. The Detroit Pistons are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, who are coming off a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night.

Pistons second-year forward Saddiq Bey had a solid month of January, where he averaged 17.8 points game, while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range on 8.4 attempts per game. The Pelicans have struggled this season defending the three-point shot, allowing teams to shoot 36.7% (33.3% in their last three games). Bey has made more than 2.5 threes in six out of his last 10 games and seven out of his last 10 home games.

Khris Middleton over 5.5 rebounds (-110)

Middleton is having another solid season for the Milwaukee Bucks, despite missing some time earlier in the season due to being in the health and safety protocols. The veteran is averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Middleton is coming off a solid January, where he averaged 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. The 30-year-old’s ability to be a factor on the glass is one of his more underrated aspects of his game. Middleton has gone over 5.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and had two other games with at least five rebounds. Tonight’s opponent — the Washington Wizards are allowing 7.94 rebounds per game this season to small forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns to have a double-double (+120)

With Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable (toe) for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, we are going to take a shot on Karl Anthony-Towns’ double-double prop.

The young center is coming off an impressive last month, where he was averaging 24.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Also, in his last 10 games, KAT had a double-double fives times and fell one rebound short in two other games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.