NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 1

We have a seven-game schedule in the NBA on Tuesday, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Washington Wizards will play the Milwaukee Bucks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Phoenix Suns. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Chuma Okeke, Magic, $4,500

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke has been playing well over the last two weeks, which makes this a solid value play for tonight’s slate. In his last six games, Okeke has scored 10 or more points five times and averaging 28.4 fantasy points per game. The last time the Magic played the Chicago Bulls, the former Auburn standout had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3pt), seven rebounds, and four assists (32.8 fantasy points per game).

Jaxson Hayes, Pelicans, $3,700

For our second value play, we are going to go with New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes, who have a favorable matchup against the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Pistons are ranked 20th against centers this season (OPRK) and allowing 22.39 points to the position. Hayes has scored in double figures in four out of his last five games and is averaging 21.5 fantasy points per game.

Moses Moody, Warriors, $3,000

We have nothing to lose with this last play and everything to gain if rookie Moses Moody plays well tonight. In last night’s win against the Houston Rockets, Moody had 11 points on an efficient 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range. It was the second time in the last five games that he scored 10 or more points.

The young guard, who has played well in the G League this season, will likely have a chance to play extended minutes against the Spurs tonight. The Warriors are sitting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. That is a lot of offense missing off the court, which means someone else will need to step up in their place.