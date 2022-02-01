Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Washington Wizards (23-26) will pay a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks (31-21) Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. These two sides met back in November when the Wizards got a 101-94 win. The Bucks are coming off a big 136-100 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday, and are 2-2 in their last four outings. The Wizards are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, most recently dropping a 115-95 result against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

The Bucks are favored to win by a staggering 11 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Their moneyline odds come in at -650, while the Wizards are at +460. The point total is set at 229.5 for this contest.

Wizards vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -11 (-110)

Although the Bucks were humiliated at home by the Nuggets by way of a 36-point blowout, it bodes well going forward for Milwaukee as they’re a very strong bounce-back team. They’re 6-2 ATS in their last eight games after losing by 10 or more points, and they’ll look to keep that trend going against a Wizards team who will be without Bradley Beal due to a sprained wrist.

The Wizards are just 7-18-1 ATS in their last 26 road games, and just 1-11 ATS in their last 12 outings. They’ll be heavily reliant on guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma in Beal’s absence, but they’ll likely have a tough time containing Giannis Antetokounmpo on both ends of the court.

Even with the margin set so high, all signs point to a big win for the defending champs at home. Take the Bucks to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 229.5 (-110)

Milwaukee has hit over the total in five of their last seven games, with four of those hits coming at home. The Wizards have only done it twice in their last five, but with their defensive rating so low, expect the Bucks to take advantage and run up the score relatively easily. Milwaukee will be looking to get back on track at home after the blowout they suffered against the Nuggets, so take the over in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.