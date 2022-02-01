Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The second-place Miami Heat (32-19) will head on the road to take on the Toronto Raptors (25-23) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in the second meeting for the two sides in less than a week. The Raptors got a triple-overtime win in Miami last Saturday, with a 124-120 final score as Gary Trent Jr. led the team with 33 points. Jimmy Butler logged a triple-double with 37 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Heat to a win at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raptors favored at home by 2.5 points, coming in at -140 on the moneyline. The Heat are set at +120 while the point total is 210.5.

Heat vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -2.5 (-110)

Update: Butler is in, Lowry is out and Tucker is questionable. The Raptors are still favorites, but the line is now at -1.5 with Butler returning to the floor.

Both teams were in action on Tuesday night as the Raptors won their second straight with a 106-100 win over the Hawks. Conversely, Miami lost their second straight game as the Celtics took them down with a 122-92 blowout at home. Both teams should be relatively exhausted, especially after playing through three overtimes on Saturday before the Raptors were the eventual winner.

The Raptors are 3-2 ATS in their last five games, while the Heat come in at 2-3 ATS, but have failed to cover in their last three straight. Miami had to go up against the Celtics without the services of both Jimmy Butler (ankle) and PJ Tucker (knee), and both are listed as day-to-day after playing against the Raptors on Saturday. Kyle Lowry has been absent since mid-January citing personal reasons as well, leaving a sizable hole on the floor for the Heat.

If Tucker, Lowry and Butler can make a return to the court for Miami, our pick might shift over to the Heat covering. But as it stands, take the Raptors to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 210.5 (-110)

Despite recent missteps, Miami has gone over the total in their last six games. Toronto has done it three times in the last five, including the game in Miami just a few nights ago. Both teams have players that are capable of running up the score, and even with some tired legs on the court after playing back-to-back, expect this game to hit over the total again.

