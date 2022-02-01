Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets will look to push their winning streak to six games when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday evening. The Nuggets have managed to stay afloat despite injuries across the board due to the inspired play of Nikola Jokic. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s game with a toe issue. The Timberwolves have started to round into playoff contenders, although they’ll likely be without D’Angelo Russell Tuesday due to a shin injury.

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 230.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -4 (-115)

This pick could change depending on Jokic’s status but the Timberwolves have been solid in recent weeks. They’ve exhibited the inconsistencies of a .500 team, so there’s always risk in taking them in a game but this group has done well to stay in games. The Nuggets don’t have much outside of Jokic, so Minnesota could handle them even if the big man does play.

Over/Under: Over 230 (-105)

These are the two top scoring teams in the league over the last 10 games. They’re combining to average more than 240 points per game. If Jokic sits, this could change but back both teams to keep the scoring going. Both units are in the bottom 10 in points per game allowed in the same 10-game stretch.

