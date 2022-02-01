Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Spurs on Tuesday

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will wrap-up their quick two-game Texas road trip tonight against Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs.

In their first meeting back in December, the Spurs defeated the Warriors 112-107 at Chase Center. Derrick White led San Antonio with 25 points, while Dejounte Murray had 23 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Warriors are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5.

Warriors vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2

The Warriors enter tonight’s game on a six-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets 122-108. Curry erupted for 40 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc. Golden State has won their last six games by an average of 11.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games and 6-6-1 ATS when they are road favorites this season. However, Golden State is 4-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back and 11-11-1 ATS on the road this season.

The Spurs have lost three out of their last four road games, with their lone coming against the Chicago Bulls. San Antonio is 2-4 straight up in their last six games and 5-10 ATS when they are home underdogs. However, the Spurs have fared better as overall underdogs this season (17-18 ATS). The Warriors are playing well on both ends recently, despite not having the likes of Draymond Green. Take Golden State and the points to cover.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

When these two teams played each other back in December, the total points scored were 219. The total has gone under in four of Golden State’s last six games, while the total has also gone under in six of the Spurs’ last nine games. Golden State is only allowing 103.8 points per game in their last 10 games.

