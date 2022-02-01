Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Suns on Tuesday

In the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader on TNT, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will play Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

When these two teams played each other in November, the Suns defeated the Nets 113-107 at Barclays Center. Booker led the Suns with 30 points and was one of five players to score in double figures. Meanwhile, Durant scored a game-high 39 points, to go along with nine rebounds, and seven assists.

The Suns are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Nets vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +6

The Nets are looking to snap their four-game losing streak tonight after they suffered a 110-106 defeat to the Golden State Warriors last weekend. Despite their recent losing streak, Brooklyn still has a record of 17-7 straight up on the road.

The Nets are 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 games and they are 5-3 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season. As for the Suns, they’ve been one of the best teams at home this season with a record of 21-5. Phoenix are riding a 10-game winning streak and defeating teams by an average of 11 points per game.

Monty Williams and the Suns are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games and 12-14 ATS when listed as the home favorite this season. But Phoenix is also 4-7 ATS when they are favored by 7.5-4.5 points this season. If James Harden is back in the starting lineup, then I think the Nets can get the cover. The Nets showed against the Warriors that when they are locked in defense, they can compete regardless of who is on the floor.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

When these two teams last played earlier this season, the total points scored were 219. The Nets are 13-11 this season on the road when it comes to over, but 23-26 when it comes to overs this season. The total has gone under in five of the Suns’ last seven games, but they are 14-12 at home this season when it comes to overs.

