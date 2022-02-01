How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the February 1st episode

WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It’s a new month for the developmental brand and it has been officially announced that the special Vengeance Day episode will take place in two weeks. We’ll be sure to get the ball rolling towards that event starting tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Tonight’s show will feature an epic six-man tag team clash as Diamond Mine will take on Imperium. These two hard-hitting groups have brushed up against each other in recent weeks with GUNTHER emerging victorious over Roderick Strong two weeks ago. We’ll see how this one plays out, especially with the backdrop of the Creed Brothers in the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has been bumping heads with Legado Del Fantasma for the past few weeks and just when it looked like he was going to be attacked in the parking lot last week, former champ Tommaso Ciampa made his return to back him up. Tonight, Breakker annd Ciampa will face Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in tag team action.

Cameron Grimes became the No. 1 contender for the North American Championship last week when he defeated Tony D’Angelo. Him and Carmelo Hayes are set for a one-on-one showdown for the belt at Vengeance Day so we’ll see how they build towards this matchup.

Also on the show, Raquel Gonzalez will battle Cora Jade in singles competition.