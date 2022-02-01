No. 17 UConn vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 UConn Huskies are on a roll in Big East play and will look to continue that tonight when hosting the Creighton Blue Jays.

UConn (15-4, 6-2 Big East) went into Chicago over the weekend and picked up a nice 57-50 victory at DePaul on Saturday. This was a one-point game at halftime but the Huskies were able to gain the edge when holding the Blue Demons to just seven points within the first 10 minutes of the second half. RJ Cole dropped 25 points and five rebounds in the win.

Creighton (12-7, 4-4 Big East) dropped its second straight game on Saturday when getting bested at home by Xavier 74-64. Holding a 17-point lead at halftime the Blue Jays completely fumbled this game in the second half when they only scored two points in the first 10 minutes of the period. The Musketeers never let go of the grip they gained on the contest, running away with the game. Ryan Nembhard led Creighton with 23 points.

How to watch UConn vs. Creighton

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -10

Total: 134.5

The Pick

UConn -10

We have two teams going in opposite directions in Big East play and Creighton’s losses in the league haven’t been particularly pretty. Lay it with the Huskies at home here.

