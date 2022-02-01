No. 10 Kansas vs. No. 20 Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a ranked Big 12 battle in Ames, IA, tonight as the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks hit the road to meet the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones.

Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) did not have a fun time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge over the weekend, getting dominated by Kentucky in an 80-62 loss. The Jayhawks were playing from behind for nearly the entirety of the contest and could never get to within striking distance of the Wildcats. Christian Braun had 13 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Iowa State (16-5, 3-5 Big 12) got itself a nice victory on Saturday when downing Missouri for a 67-50 home victory. Leading by three at the break, the Cyclones clamped down on defense in the second half and ran away with the win. Izaiah Brockington led with 15 points and six rebounds, Tyrese Hunter had 14 points.

How to watch Kansas vs. Iowa State

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -4.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Kansas -4.5

The Jayhawks edged the Cyclones by one in their previous meeting on January 11. Coming off a blowout loss like the one they suffered on Saturday, this will be a prime spot for KU to rebound in a big way. Lay the points with Kansas.

