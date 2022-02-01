No. 13 Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans got themselves a big rivalry victory over the weekend and will look to get a winning streak going tonight when hitting the road to face the Maryland Terrapins.

Michigan State (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) got itself a satisfying home win on Saturday when it schooled in-state rival Michigan 83-67. Holding a four-point lead at halftime, the Spartans dominated the Wolverines coming out of the break, holding them to just six points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That allowed them to establish a nice cushion and cruise to victory. AJ Hoggard came off the bench and put up 11 points and 10 assists.

Maryland (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) had its two-game winning streak snapped by Indiana, getting clipped 68-55 at home. The Terrapins trailed for the majority of this game and had to play catch up for its entirety. Hakim Hart had 15 points and four rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -4

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Michigan State -4

MSU has been up and down for the last two weeks of conference play and is going to want to establish some momentum heading into the final month of the regular season. Lay the points with the Spartans.

