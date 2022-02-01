No. 22 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers is hoping for a better result against a team from the Lone Star State tonight when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies.

Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) came up just short in its Big 12/SEC Challenge game on Saturday, falling 52-51 at Texas. The Volunteers fell into a hole early in the second half and used a frantic comeback to get back into the game late. Trailing by one in the final seconds, a potential game-winning three by Josiah-Jordan James went off the mark. He had 11 points in the loss.

Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4 SEC) has hit a wall in conference play and it dropped its fourth straight on Saturday in a 74-63 loss to South Carolina. The Aggies led at halftime but let the game slip away from them down the stretch as the Gamecocks handed them yet another SEC loss. Henry Coleman had 10 points and 15 rebounds in the setback.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -11.5

Total: 131.5

The Pick

Texas A&M +11.5

The Aggies are the more desperate team heading into Knoxville tonight and they’ll be motivated to bring the fight to the Vols and try to end their skid. Take the points with Texas A&M.

