No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Both SEC teams in the state of Alabama had successfully outings in the Big 12/SEC Challenge over the weekend and will now face off tonight as the No. 1 Auburn Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Auburn (20-1, 18-0 SEC) extended its nation-best winning streak to 17 on Saturday by pummeling Oklahoma 86-68. The top-ranked Tigers never trailed in the contest and stepped on the gas in the final 10 minutes of action to put the game out of reach. Jabari Smith dropped 23 points and 12 rebounds while Walker Kessler followed with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) successfully went blow-for-blow with Baylor on Saturday, knocking off the reigning national champions for an 87-78 victory. The Tide led for a majority of the contest and effectively kept the Bears at an arm’s-length for the duration of the second half. Jaden Shackelford had 19 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the win. Jahvon Quinerly had 20 points and five assists.

How to watch Alabama vs. Auburn

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -7

Total: 155.5

The Pick

Over 155.5

Auburn won the first game between these two teams 81-77 on January 11. This has the makings of another shootout as both of these teams will want to get loose against their arch rival. Hammer the over.

