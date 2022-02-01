No. 23 Texas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a ranked Big 12 battle in the Lone Star State tonight as the No. 23 Texas Longhorns hit the road to Lubbock, TX, to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) dismantled its Big 12/SEC Challenge opponent Mississippi State on Saturday, walloping the Bulldogs in a 76-50 home victory. The Red Raiders hit the gas midway through the first half and dominated as they forced 22 MSU turnovers for the contest. Adonis Arms led with 16 points and seven assists in the win.

Texas (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) picked up its third straight victory on Saturday when it edged Tennessee 52-51. The Longhorns were able to withstand a late comeback attempt by the Volunteers and Timmy Allen free throw with six seconds left proved to be the difference. Courtney Ramey was the only player to crack double digits for Texas, putting up 18 points in the win.

How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -5.5

Total: 123

The Pick

Under 123

These are two defensive oriented teams who haven’t been afraid to scrap it out in low-scoring dogfights this season. Lean into the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.