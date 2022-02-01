No. 15 Providence vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Queens, NY, will be the site of a Big East showdown tonight as the No. 15 Providence Friars hit the road to take on the St. John’s Red Storm.

Providence (18-2, 8-1 Big East) successfully ended Marquette’s seven-game winning streak on Sunday by emerging victorious in 65-63 battle. The Friars trailed by nine at one point in the second half but stormed back to put themselves in a position to win. Nate Watson led with 17 points and six rebounds for the afternoon and Justin Minaya followed with 14 points and six rebounds.

St. John’s (11-8, 3-5 Big East) dropped its third game in four outings on Saturday when falling at Villanova 73-62. The Red Storm fell behind in the back end of the first half and couldn’t quite get back into the contest as the Wildcats secured the win. Montez Mathis was the only St. John’s player to break double digits, dropping 14 points in the loss.

How to watch No. 15 Providence vs. St. John’s

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: St. John’s -3.5

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Providence +3.5

Providence won the previous encounter between these two teams by 10 on January 8. St. John’s has been inconsistent in conference play so it shouldn’t be an issue for the red hot Friars to cover and outright win on the road here.

