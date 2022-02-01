No. 25 LSU vs. Ole Miss: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 LSU Tigers have hit a wall over the past two weeks but will look to get the month of February started off on the right foot tonight when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU (16-5, 4-4 SEC) have dropped four of its last five games and suffered another blow on Saturday when falling at TCU 77-68. The Tigers fell behind midway through the first half and never quite got back into the matchup. Tari Eason led with 16 points in the loss.

Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6 SEC) creeped back above .500 on Saturday with a 67-56 victory over Kansas State. The Rebels gradually built on its lead throughout the contest and managed to keep a safe distance from the Wildcats for a good chunk of game. Daeshun Ruffin put up 17 points and seven rebounds in win.

How to watch No. 25 LSU vs. Ole Miss

When: Tuesday, February 1st, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -13.5

Total: 126.5

The Pick

LSU -13.5

LSU is looking to get back on track and will want to make a statement at home against Ole Miss. Expect them to jump all over the Rebels so lay it with the Tigers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.