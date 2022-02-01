 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fatts Russell: Status of Maryland guard for game against Michigan State on Tuesday

We take a look at what it means for the Terps here.

By Collin Sherwin
Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell makes a move to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, February 1st the Maryland Terrapins will host the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans in men’s college basketball action. Tipoff from the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland is set for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN2.

But senior guard Fatts Russell may have a hand injury. While he did play in Maryland’s last game, he was noticeably off from the field and wasn’t the efficient shooter we are used to seeing. While not an official injury designation it appears to be either a hand or a wrist injury that he sustained in the game against Indiana last Saturday. He is questionable for the game against the Spartans and interim head coach Danny Manning said they can only wait and see how he feels in warmups if he is going to be able to be active.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spartans are listed as a 3.5-point favorite, and the total sits at 137.5.

More From DraftKings Nation