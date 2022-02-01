Fatts Russell: Status of Maryland guard for game against Michigan State on Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 1st the Maryland Terrapins will host the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans in men’s college basketball action. Tipoff from the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland is set for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN2.

But senior guard Fatts Russell may have a hand injury. While he did play in Maryland’s last game, he was noticeably off from the field and wasn’t the efficient shooter we are used to seeing. While not an official injury designation it appears to be either a hand or a wrist injury that he sustained in the game against Indiana last Saturday. He is questionable for the game against the Spartans and interim head coach Danny Manning said they can only wait and see how he feels in warmups if he is going to be able to be active.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spartans are listed as a 3.5-point favorite, and the total sits at 137.5.