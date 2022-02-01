Terrence Shannon: Status of Texas Tech guard for game against Texas on Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 1st the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the No. 23 Texas Longhorns in men’s basketball action. Tipoff from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

This will be the first meeting of the Big 12 opponents this season and they meet again on February, 19th. With both teams ranked this is an important matchup for momentum down the stretch. When it comes to the Red Raiders, they have been anxiously awaiting the return of star guard Terrence Shannon Jr. He has been dealing with a back injury that has had him day-to-day which has been the story of his season. After playing in three games, Shannon tweaked his back injury against Kansas and wasn’t able to suit up for their game against Mississippi State last Saturday. He is expected to play in this game on Tuesday, but he may be limited to not aggravate his back again.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Tech is listed as a 6-point favorite. The line opened with TEAM as a XXX-point XXXX. The total sits at 120.