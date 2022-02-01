Pick against the spread, over/under for Ole Miss-LSU on Tuesday

The SEC is very strong, but one of its top teams has had some problems recently. LSU has the chance to get back on track as a double-digit favorite against Ole Miss on Tuesday night, but it is the total that VSiN college basketball expert Greg Peterson is interested in.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers (-14.5, 125.5)

The SEC has shown to be one of the best conferences in college basketball this season and LSU has fallen victim to the tough competition, entering Tuesday’s game with Ole Miss having lost four of the last five games.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, LSU was an offense-first team under head coach Will Wade, but has undergone an identity change, leading the country in points allowed on a per-possession basis on defense this season.

LSU’s offense has hit a rut in the last six games with 70 points or fewer. Xavier Pinson missed five of those games and returned to play just seven minutes in Saturday’s loss to TCU.

Barring a setback, Pinson should see more minutes on Tuesday against an Ole Miss team that has had to adapt to not having top scorer Jarkell Joiner for much of conference play.

With or without Pinson, the turnover numbers were similar for LSU, with 16.5 turnovers per game in SEC play, but LSU also creates 11.2 steals per game to lead the nation, which should lead to fast break chances for both teams.

LSU has played just five of their 21 games this season over the total, but just one of those games had a total that closed below 130 - their most recent game against TCU in which went over. This total seems to be too low.

The Play: Over 125.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.