Kenny Pickett to get hand size measured at Combine after exercises due to being double jointed

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is hoping to boost his draft stock this offseason, and it starts this week at the 2022 Senior Bowl. The nation’s top seniors are getting measured, working out, and hoping to impress all week long in front of most scouts and personnel folks around the NFL.

Pickett is a potential first round pick, with Mel Kiper recently sending the QB to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 18 overall pick in his first mock draft of the offseason. This year’s QB class faces plenty of questions and one Pickett faces is around his hand size. There are concerns his hands aren’t big enough to make the transition to the NFL. That led to this tweet from Mobile.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett didn’t have his hands measured here in Mobile, but he has a good reason: He’s double jointed, so his thumb naturally points an odd direction, and he’s doing extra exercises to get an accurate measurement at the combine in March. pic.twitter.com/KLMdraG9AC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 31, 2022

Hand size has become a bit of a running joke, but clearly scouts are still taking it seriously. And more than likely, Pickett’s agent discussed this with him and made it clear he should hold off on getting his hand measured. Even with the double-jointed issue, it only takes one excuse for a player to slip in the draft. And going from mid-first round to bottom first round or even into day two can be costly.