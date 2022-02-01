When is the 2022 Miami Marathon

The Miami Marathon is back for 2022 after a one-year hiatus. The 2021 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year. The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 and will be paired with a half marathon.

The opening ceremony for the race is at 5:45 a.m. ET. Racers designated as “Challenged Athletes” get started at 5:55 a.m. The rest of the marathon and half marathon will begin at 6 a.m. Viewing options outside of in person are unclear at this point, but expect local television stations to have extensive coverage of the event.

The marathon gets started at FTX Arena and ends at Bayfront Park. Along the way, it cuts through Miami Beach and then back across the Biscayne Bay. It cuts down between Little Havana and the waterfront before looping back in Coconut Grove and wrapping at Bayfront Park. You can view the full marathon course here. You can view the half marathon course here.

The last race was held in 2020. Saidi Juma Makula won the men’s race with a time of 2:21:59. Aydee Loayza Huaman won the women’s race with a time of 2:46:52.

Miami first held a marathon in 1977, known then as the Orange Bowl marathon. It stopped in 1988 and then returned in 2003 as part of the current race era. The men’s record in the current era was set in 2003 when David Ruto ran the race in 2:12:22. Hiromi Ominami set the women’s record in 2006 with a time of 2:34:11. Dave Long (2:12:16.8) and Charlotte Teske (2:29:01.6) set the overall record back in 1982.