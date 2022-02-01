Nikola Jokic, James Harden, Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 1

The calendar has flipped to February in the association and that means the trade deadline and All-Star break are approaching fast. This is the time of year where teams either gear up for the stretch run or shuffle the deck with an eye to the future. Injuries have played in a big part in how teams think, with several top names potentially being sidelined to start the month. Here’s Tuesday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 1

Brandon Ingram (ankle) questionable

Josh Hart (knee) OUT

Update - Hart has been ruled out Tuesday, so look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham to get more minutes in the backcourt.

Ingram has missed some time and the Pelicans are really struggling with both him and Zion Williamson off the floor. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart will be the primary beneficiaries of Ingram’s absence if he sits Tuesday.

Bradley Beal (wrist) OUT

Beal is out again, which was expected based on Monday’s report. With the shooting guard sidelined, look for Spencer Dinwiddie and Corey Kispert to get more run. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a value option in fantasy/DFS lineups as well.

George Hill (neck) OUT

Hill is out with a neck injury. This means more minutes for Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. The former was always going to be a strong fantasy/DFS candidate, while Allen gets enough minutes to now merit more consideration as a utlility option.

Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable

Kyle Lowry (personal) TBD

Butler missed Monday’s game and the Heat were a disaster without him. Lowry is still dealing with a personal issue. Look for Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent if both Heat stars cannot go Tuesday.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team.

Nikola Jokic (toe) questionable

Jokic is questionable and if he sits, it’s best to fade Nuggets players entirely. The MVP contender manufactures such a high percentage of the team’s offense it’ll be hard to trust anyone with him out. Aaron Gordon would likely be the focus of the offense if Jokic does miss Tuesday’s game.

D’Angelo Russell (shin) unlikely to play

Patrick Beverley (ankle) expected to play

Josh Okogie (quad) questionable

Update - Beverley is expected to play, while Russell is likely out. This means Nowall still has great value in the backcourt for DFS contests.

Minnesota’s backcourt remains banged up. Jaylen Nowall is the value play if both Russell and Beverley sit. Anthony Edwards has been a revelation this season and likely gets more run if Okogie misses the game.

Klay Thompson (injury management) OUT

Thompson has sat on the second game of back-to-back sets, so there’s no surprise here. Jordan Poole and Juan Tascano-Anderson are the main beneficiaries here for fantasy/DFS purposes, although the former is the more bankable asset.

James Harden (hand) probable

LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) OUT - will miss at least 4 games

Update - Harden has been upgraded to probable, which is a great sign for the Nets. Irving will retain his fantasy value, but Mills will be bumped out of the starting lineup if Harden plays.

Harden picked up the hand strain Saturday and is in line to miss another game. Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills shined in Saturday’s loss, so they’re the natural picks to make up for Harden’s loss. With Aldridge out, managers can go for Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) OUT

Jae Crowder (wrist) OUT

Ayton and Crowder are both out, which means JaVale McGee, Jalen Smith and Mikal Bridges are set for more minutes Tuesday. Look for them to be good value plays in DFS contests.