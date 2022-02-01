Report: Caleb Williams transferring to USC, will join Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams is joining the USC Trojans through the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams toyed with several other programs before ultimately following his coach Lincoln Riley to southern California.

ESPN Exclusive: Star quarterback Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) tells ESPN that he’s transferring to USC. He’s expected in class there today. Full story: https://t.co/MQYn063zDR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 1, 2022

Williams took over Spencer Rattler, who entered the season as the Heisman favorite and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Rattler underwhelmed, setting the stage for Williams to explode. The freshman has some big moments in the Red River rivalry, but finished the season with volatile play and a loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Bedlam game.

Riley left for USC after that loss, and Williams entered the transfer portal. He was rumored to be interested in LSU and Wisconsin, but ultimately decided to follow his coach to USC. This is a big get for the Trojans, who will open the season as contenders in the Pac-12 despite finishing 4-8. That’s the impact both Williams and Riley will have.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are +2500 to win the 2022-23 national title.