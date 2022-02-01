Ochai Agbaji: Status of Kansas forward for game against Iowa State on Tuesday

The Kansas Jayhawks head to Ames, Iowa for a massive Big 12 clash with the Iowa State Cyclones Tuesday, and they’ll be without their best player. Ochai Agbaji did not make the trip with the team due to COVID-19 protocols and is out for the contest. This is a big loss for the Jayhawks, who will now look to lean on Christian Braun and Remy Martin in the backcourt.

Ochai Agbaji did not travel with the team to Ames due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and will miss tonight’s game, spokesman told @Stadium — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022

Agbaji is averaging 20.9 points per game and will be hard to replace. The Jayhawks do have enough talent across the board to handle Iowa State in one game, but they’ll need Agbaji to clear protocols as soon as possible to keep pace with Baylor in the Big 12 standings.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jayhawks are listed as a 2.5-point favorites. The line opened with KU as a 3.5-point favorite. The total sits at 136. The Jayhawks won the first meeting between the two teams in Lawrence 62-61.