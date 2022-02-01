 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stephen Curry OUT Tuesday vs. Spurs with toe injury

The Warriors star will miss the second game of the back-to-back set.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will be without point guard Stephen Curry Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry is dealing with a toe injury and Golden State has decided to be cautious with him on the second game of a back-to-back set.

Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. have also been ruled out so the Spurs will be heavy favorites in this game. Curry is among the top MVP contenders this season per DraftKings Sportsbook but has cooled off since his hot start to the season. He’s averaging 26.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game on the year and had a 40-point performance against the Rockets Monday.

With Curry and a host of others out, look for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to get additional run for the Warriors. All three will be valued in fantasy and DFS lineups. As for the Warriors stars, these injuries don’t seem to be long-term issues and shouldn’t cloud future prospects for the team.

