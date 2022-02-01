Stephen Curry OUT Tuesday vs. Spurs with toe injury

The Golden State Warriors will be without point guard Stephen Curry Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry is dealing with a toe injury and Golden State has decided to be cautious with him on the second game of a back-to-back set.

Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2022

Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. have also been ruled out so the Spurs will be heavy favorites in this game. Curry is among the top MVP contenders this season per DraftKings Sportsbook but has cooled off since his hot start to the season. He’s averaging 26.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game on the year and had a 40-point performance against the Rockets Monday.

With Curry and a host of others out, look for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to get additional run for the Warriors. All three will be valued in fantasy and DFS lineups. As for the Warriors stars, these injuries don’t seem to be long-term issues and shouldn’t cloud future prospects for the team.