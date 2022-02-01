Report: Rockets rookie Jalen Green to partake in 2022 Dunk Contest

Houston Rockets rookie G Jalen Green will partake in the 2022 NBA Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland this year, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Along with Green is Orlando Magic G Cole Anthony, New York Knicks F Obi Toppin and Golden State Warriors F Juan Toscano-Anderson. So the field is set for the Dunk Contest with those four reportedly committed.

Toppin is the reigning champion from last year having defeated Anfernee Simons and Cassius Stanley in the contest. The Knicks second-year forward has had some pretty impressive dunks so far this season, including countless alley-oops. Green and Anthony bring some youth into the fold and JTA is sort of the wild card.

If I had to handicap this event without any odds posted yet, the favorite is likely going to be Toppin to repeat as champion. He’s become a better player and dunker this season and will have the inside track. Behind him, Green feels like the play and could end up being the solid value bet depending on what the lines look like. He’ll have plenty of hype and should be hungry considering he isn’t playing for anything with the rebuilding Rockets.