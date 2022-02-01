 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas Tech lays out Chris Beard floor mat ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Texas

The mat is being placed at the student section entrance to the arena.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tennessee v Texas
Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns reacts as his team plays the Tennessee Volunteers at the Frank Erwin Center on January 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are hosting the Texas Longhorns on the hardwood Tuesday night and there’s plenty of bad blood between the programs stemming from Texas head coach Chris Beard. Beard was previously at Lubbock coaching the Red Raiders, taking the program to the national title game and building a potential powerhouse. The former Texas graduate assistant returned to Austin to restore the Longhorns to prominence but Red Raiders fans haven’t forgotten about his sudden departure.

A capacity crowd at United Supermarkets Arena is 15,000, which typically means about 5,000+ students potentially walking over Beard’s face as they enter. There was a report earlier about Beard getting into a confrontation with Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams last night at the arena, setting the stage for a heated battle Tuesday.

The Red Raiders are 4.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook in the Big 12 rivalry game, with the total set at 123.

