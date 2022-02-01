 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham headline rookies for Rising Stars challenge at All-Star weekend

Here’s the full list of rookies in the Rising Stars challenge.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons
Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers boxes out Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons on January 30, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has announced the rookie team for the Rising Star Challenge at All-Star weekend. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham headline the group, which be part of the new format for the competition.

This list features usual suspects, with top-5 picks Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs also included in the game. Second-round picks Herbert Jones and Ayo Dosunmu will also be joining the group in Cleveland.

Mobley, Cunningham and Barnes lead the Rookie of the Year race per DraftKings Sportsbook, with Franz Wagner, Josh Giddey and Chris Duarte following them. Those players will also be in the Rising Stars challenge.

Davion Mitchell and Alperen Sengun could be considered surprising inclusions given their lack of production and their respective teams being at the bottom of the standings. Nets big man Day’Ron Sharpe and Heat center Omer Yurtseven could be considered snubs but this is a pretty solid list overall.

