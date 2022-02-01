 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LaMelo Ball, Desmond Bane, Anthony Edwards headline sophomores for Rising Stars challenge at All-Star weekend

Here’s the full list of second-year players in the Rising Stars challenge.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during their game at Spectrum Center on January 30, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The NBA has announced the second-year players and G-League players taking part in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. Here’s a look at both lists.

There’s not much to dispute here on the second-year players. LaMelo Ball has followed up his successful rookie season with a brilliant sophomore campaign. Desmond Bane has broken out for the Grizzlies and Anthony Edwards is looking like a star in Minnesota. Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton and Saddiq Bey have been playing well for their respective teams as well. Orlando Magic PG Cole Anthony will also be taking part in the dunk contest.

It’s hard to think of many snubs in this category, especially with the criteria being fairly vague. Devin Vassell has been productive for the Spurs, while Immanuel Quickley is getting big minutes with the New York Knicks. Warriors center James Wiseman might be the biggest missing name, but that’s due to his extended rehab rather than poor play.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

View all 18 stories

More From DraftKings Nation