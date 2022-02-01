LaMelo Ball, Desmond Bane, Anthony Edwards headline sophomores for Rising Stars challenge at All-Star weekend

The NBA has announced the second-year players and G-League players taking part in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. Here’s a look at both lists.

The 12 NBA sophomores selected by assistant coaches for 2022 Rising Stars: pic.twitter.com/QiAZ4b1B2g — Cody Taylor (@CodyTaylorNBA) February 2, 2022

The four NBA G League Ignite players selected by NBA G League head coaches for 2022 @Clorox Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Kcjie92fx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 2, 2022

There’s not much to dispute here on the second-year players. LaMelo Ball has followed up his successful rookie season with a brilliant sophomore campaign. Desmond Bane has broken out for the Grizzlies and Anthony Edwards is looking like a star in Minnesota. Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton and Saddiq Bey have been playing well for their respective teams as well. Orlando Magic PG Cole Anthony will also be taking part in the dunk contest.

It’s hard to think of many snubs in this category, especially with the criteria being fairly vague. Devin Vassell has been productive for the Spurs, while Immanuel Quickley is getting big minutes with the New York Knicks. Warriors center James Wiseman might be the biggest missing name, but that’s due to his extended rehab rather than poor play.