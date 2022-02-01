Cade Cunningham doubtful to return Tuesday vs. Pelicans with hip injury

Update: Cunningham has returned to the bench but he’s unlikely to play in what is now a blowout loss late in the fourth quarter.

Detroit Pistons rookie point guard Cade Cunningham went to the locker room Tuesday in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans. The No. 1 overall pick did attempt to bike out his injury but had to go back to the locker room in the end. He is now doubtful to return with a hip injury.

Status alert: Cade Cunningham headed to locker room Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 2, 2022

Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is doubtful to return, Pistons just announced — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 2, 2022

Cunningham left the game with six points, five rebounds and an assist. The guard has been struggling to shoot the ball this season, which was supposed to be his strong suit. The Pistons do need to figure out the pieces around him going forward, although Cunningham’s efficiency also has to improve.

If the rookie is sidelined for a while, look for Killian Hayes to take over as the lead point guard. Cory Joseph will continue to get minutes as well. With Cunningham out, the Pistons will likely run their offense through Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant.