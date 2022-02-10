How does the All-Star Game draft work?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This will be the fifth All-Star game which will feature rosters with no regard for conference affiliation, a rule that was changed for the 2018 game to create more excitement and competitiveness. Here’s how the All-Star Game draft works.

The top vote getter from each conference becomes a team captain. The captains will alternate picking starters, with no regard for conference affiliation. The captain who picked second in the first round will pick the first reserve to his team, with the captain who picked first following. This fills out the All-Star Game rosters for each team. The teams take on the names of the captains, like Team LeBron or Team Giannis.

In the previous four drafts, LeBron James is the only player who has been a captain every time. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a captain twice, while Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have each served once.