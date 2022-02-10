 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How does the All-Star Game draft work?

The draft will determine the rosters for the All-Star game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron James of Team LeBron celebrates against Team Durant during 70th NBA All-Star Game on March 7, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This will be the fifth All-Star game which will feature rosters with no regard for conference affiliation, a rule that was changed for the 2018 game to create more excitement and competitiveness. Here’s how the All-Star Game draft works.

The top vote getter from each conference becomes a team captain. The captains will alternate picking starters, with no regard for conference affiliation. The captain who picked second in the first round will pick the first reserve to his team, with the captain who picked first following. This fills out the All-Star Game rosters for each team. The teams take on the names of the captains, like Team LeBron or Team Giannis.

In the previous four drafts, LeBron James is the only player who has been a captain every time. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a captain twice, while Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have each served once.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

View all 31 stories

More From DraftKings Nation