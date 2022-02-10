 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Women’s curling standings at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Team USA looks to defend their gold medal from Pyeongchang, but will face plenty of stiff competition from across the globe.

By Collin Sherwin
Becca Hamilton, Tabitha Peterson, Tara Peterson and Nina Roth of Team United States interact while competing against Team Denmark during the Women’s Round Robin Session Two on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Women’s curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics expands to 10 teams for these Games, with all teams playing each other in a preliminary round-robin competition. After each team plays nine matches, the top four teams will advance to one-off semifinals, followed by a gold medal final.

Sweden will be the defending gold medalists, with Anna Hasselborg returning as skip and with the same three teammates in Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer, and Sofia Mabergs. Team USA will be helmed by Tabitha Peterson, with Nina Roth as vice and Becca Hamilton as second, and Tabitha’s sister Tara as the lead.

After all 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, the top four will advance to the semifinals on Friday, February 18th.

Here are the standings after the curling competition on Wednesday, February 10th after Session 2 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics:

Switzerland: 2-0
USA: 2-0
Canada: 1-0
Denmark: 1-1
Great Britain: 1-1
Sweden: 1-1
Japan: -1
South Korea: 0-1
ROC: 0-1
China: 0-2

