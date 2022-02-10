Women’s curling standings at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Women’s curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics expands to 10 teams for these Games, with all teams playing each other in a preliminary round-robin competition. After each team plays nine matches, the top four teams will advance to one-off semifinals, followed by a gold medal final.

Sweden will be the defending gold medalists, with Anna Hasselborg returning as skip and with the same three teammates in Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer, and Sofia Mabergs. Team USA will be helmed by Tabitha Peterson, with Nina Roth as vice and Becca Hamilton as second, and Tabitha’s sister Tara as the lead.

After all 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, the top four will advance to the semifinals on Friday, February 18th.

Here are the standings after the curling competition on Wednesday, February 10th after Session 2 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics:

Switzerland: 2-0

USA: 2-0

Canada: 1-0

Denmark: 1-1

Great Britain: 1-1

Sweden: 1-1

Japan: -1

South Korea: 0-1

ROC: 0-1

China: 0-2