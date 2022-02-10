 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Waste Management Phoenix Open

Round 2 of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off at 10:15 a.m. ET on Friday from the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Arizona this week for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Jon Rahm is the tourney favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +600. Brooks Koepka won the tournament a year ago and is +3500 to win this year.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:15 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the entire tournament from 9:00 a.m. ET until 7:00 p.m. ET, including the famous 16th hole that will sound like a rock concert all weekend.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios:

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler
Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele

WM Open Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
10:15 AM Tee #10 Adam Hadwin Danny Lee Patrick Rodgers
10:15 AM Tee #1 Alex Noren Denny McCarthy Harry Higgs
10:26 AM Tee #10 Beau Hossler Sepp Straka Doug Ghim
10:26 AM Tee #1 James Hahn Seung-Yul Noh Mito Pereira
10:37 AM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Matt Fitzpatrick Matt Wallace
10:37 AM Tee #1 Keegan Bradley Jonathan Byrd Kelly Kraft
10:48 AM Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas
10:48 AM Tee #1 Tyler Duncan Chez Reavie Brandt Snedeker
10:59 AM Tee #10 Jon Rahm Webb Simpson Rickie Fowler
10:59 AM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen J.T. Poston Keith Mitchell
11:10 AM Tee #10 Luke List Adam Scott Harold Varner III
11:10 AM Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Kevin Chappell William McGirt
11:21 AM Tee #10 Tony Finau Branden Grace Michael Thompson
11:21 AM Tee #1 Martin Laird C.T. Pan Patton Kizzire
11:32 AM Tee #10 Harris English Si Woo Kim Bubba Watson
11:32 AM Tee #1 Talor Gooch Brendon Todd Zach Johnson
11:43 AM Tee #10 Stewart Cink Brian Gay Scottie Scheffler
11:43 AM Tee #1 Kevin Kisner Billy Horschel Sung Kang
11:54 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Scott Stallings Sam Ryder
11:54 AM Tee #1 Brice Garnett Brian Stuard Bill Haas
12:05 PM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Ben Silverman Preston Summerhays
12:05 PM Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Jeffrey Kang Étienne Papineau
2:40 PM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Brian Harman Adam Schenk
2:40 PM Tee #1 Brendan Steele Henrik Norlander Matthew NeSmith
2:51 PM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Russell Knox Tyler McCumber
2:51 PM Tee #1 Jason Dufner Chris Kirk Wyndham Clark
3:02 PM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Chesson Hadley Nick Watney
3:02 PM Tee #1 Pat Perez Emiliano Grillo Roger Sloan
3:13 PM Tee #10 Garrick Higgo Nate Lashley Jimmy Walker
3:13 PM Tee #1 Abraham Ancer Brooks Koepka Gary Woodland
3:24 PM Tee #10 Matt Jones Adam Long Luke Donald
3:24 PM Tee #1 Viktor Hovland Jordan Spieth Xander Schauffele
3:35 PM Tee #10 Robert Streb Charles Howell III Louis Oosthuizen
3:35 PM Tee #1 Tom Hoge Sam Burns Max Homa
3:46 PM Tee #10 Cam Davis Carlos Ortiz Sebastián Muñoz
3:46 PM Tee #1 Seamus Power Lucas Glover K.H. Lee
3:57 PM Tee #10 Corey Conners Martin Trainer Kevin Tway
3:57 PM Tee #1 Graeme McDowell Francesco Molinari Matt Kuchar
4:08 PM Tee #10 Nick Taylor Dylan Frittelli Wesley Bryan
4:08 PM Tee #1 Lucas Herbert Daniel Berger Charley Hoffman
4:19 PM Tee #10 Russell Henley Rory Sabbatini Brandon Hagy
4:19 PM Tee #1 Kyle Stanley Anirban Lahiri Hank Lebioda
4:30 PM Tee #10 Ryan Moore Peter Malnati Kramer Hickok
4:30 PM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger Craig Hocknull Austin Eckroat

