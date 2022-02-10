Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Waste Management Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour is in Arizona this week for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Jon Rahm is the tourney favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +600. Brooks Koepka won the tournament a year ago and is +3500 to win this year.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:15 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the entire tournament from 9:00 a.m. ET until 7:00 p.m. ET, including the famous 16th hole that will sound like a rock concert all weekend.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios:

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler

Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele