Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Waste Management Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour is in Arizona this week for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Jon Rahm is the tourney favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +600. Brooks Koepka won the tournament a year ago and is +3500 to win this year.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:15 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the entire tournament from 9:00 a.m. ET until 7:00 p.m. ET, including the famous 16th hole that will sound like a rock concert all weekend.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios:
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler
Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele
WM Open Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|10:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Danny Lee
|Patrick Rodgers
|10:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Alex Noren
|Denny McCarthy
|Harry Higgs
|10:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Beau Hossler
|Sepp Straka
|Doug Ghim
|10:26 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Mito Pereira
|10:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Matt Wallace
|10:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Jonathan Byrd
|Kelly Kraft
|10:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Patrick Cantlay
|Justin Thomas
|10:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Tyler Duncan
|Chez Reavie
|Brandt Snedeker
|10:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Jon Rahm
|Webb Simpson
|Rickie Fowler
|10:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|J.T. Poston
|Keith Mitchell
|11:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Adam Scott
|Harold Varner III
|11:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Kevin Chappell
|William McGirt
|11:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Branden Grace
|Michael Thompson
|11:21 AM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|11:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Harris English
|Si Woo Kim
|Bubba Watson
|11:32 AM
|Tee #1
|Talor Gooch
|Brendon Todd
|Zach Johnson
|11:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Brian Gay
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:43 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Kisner
|Billy Horschel
|Sung Kang
|11:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Ryder
|11:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Stuard
|Bill Haas
|12:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ben Silverman
|Preston Summerhays
|12:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Jeffrey Kang
|Étienne Papineau
|2:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Brian Harman
|Adam Schenk
|2:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Henrik Norlander
|Matthew NeSmith
|2:51 PM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Russell Knox
|Tyler McCumber
|2:51 PM
|Tee #1
|Jason Dufner
|Chris Kirk
|Wyndham Clark
|3:02 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|3:02 PM
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|Emiliano Grillo
|Roger Sloan
|3:13 PM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Nate Lashley
|Jimmy Walker
|3:13 PM
|Tee #1
|Abraham Ancer
|Brooks Koepka
|Gary Woodland
|3:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Matt Jones
|Adam Long
|Luke Donald
|3:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Viktor Hovland
|Jordan Spieth
|Xander Schauffele
|3:35 PM
|Tee #10
|Robert Streb
|Charles Howell III
|Louis Oosthuizen
|3:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Sam Burns
|Max Homa
|3:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Carlos Ortiz
|Sebastián Muñoz
|3:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Lucas Glover
|K.H. Lee
|3:57 PM
|Tee #10
|Corey Conners
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|3:57 PM
|Tee #1
|Graeme McDowell
|Francesco Molinari
|Matt Kuchar
|4:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Dylan Frittelli
|Wesley Bryan
|4:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Herbert
|Daniel Berger
|Charley Hoffman
|4:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Henley
|Rory Sabbatini
|Brandon Hagy
|4:19 PM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Anirban Lahiri
|Hank Lebioda
|4:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Peter Malnati
|Kramer Hickok
|4:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Craig Hocknull
|Austin Eckroat