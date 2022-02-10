How to watch the 2022 WM Phoenix Open via live online stream

The newly dubbed “WM Open” will tee off Thursday morning from the TPC Scottsdale, where the world’s top-ranked golfers will enjoy a full crowd of spectators this year. Jon Rahm, currently ranked No. 1 overall in the Official World Golf Rankings, enters as the favorite to win the 2022 WM Open on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +600. He’s the only golfer in the WM Open with minus odds (-130) to finish in the top-10. Last year’s winner, Brooks Koepka, has his odds for a repeat victory at +3000.

Live stream options for the WM Open are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 Waste Management open on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on CBS Live TV or use the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

All times listed are Eastern Time (ET).

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Featured groups

3 to 7 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course

1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12 to 1 p.m.: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured groups

1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured holes

1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course

1 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12 to 1 p.m.: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured groups

1 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured holes

1 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage