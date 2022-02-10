 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 WM Phoenix Open via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 WM Phoenix Open as the PGA Tour tees off from the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

The newly dubbed “WM Open” will tee off Thursday morning from the TPC Scottsdale, where the world’s top-ranked golfers will enjoy a full crowd of spectators this year. Jon Rahm, currently ranked No. 1 overall in the Official World Golf Rankings, enters as the favorite to win the 2022 WM Open on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +600. He’s the only golfer in the WM Open with minus odds (-130) to finish in the top-10. Last year’s winner, Brooks Koepka, has his odds for a repeat victory at +3000.

Live stream options for the WM Open are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 Waste Management open on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on CBS Live TV or use the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

All times listed are Eastern Time (ET).

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course
3 to 7 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group
3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Featured groups
3 to 7 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Featured holes
3 to 7 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Golf Channel

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course
1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12 to 1 p.m.: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group
1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured groups
1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured holes
1 to 6:30 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course
1 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12 to 1 p.m.: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group
3 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured groups
1 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured holes
1 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

