Tracking every pick in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is fast approaching and on Thursday night we’ve got the live draft between Team LeBron and Team Durant. This is the second straight year Kevin Durant is going to be captain and selecting his team while not participating in the actual game. The Brooklyn Nets star is recovering from a knee injury and won’t play in the ASG on Feb. 20. There are a few other notable roster updates to go over before the two teams pick.
As replacements for Durant and Golden State Warriors F/C Draymond Green, the NBA announced Charlotte Hornets G LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs PG Dejounte Murray were named to the All-Star Game as reserves. In place of Durant as a starter is Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum.
Below is a look at the player pool LeBron and Durant will be selecting from before the draft gets going.
Starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Andrew Wiggins
Nikola Jokic
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Reserves
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Dejounte Murray
Chris Paul
Karl-Anthony Towns
LaMelo Ball
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Fred VanVleet