Tracking every pick in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is fast approaching and on Thursday night we’ve got the live draft between Team LeBron and Team Durant. This is the second straight year Kevin Durant is going to be captain and selecting his team while not participating in the actual game. The Brooklyn Nets star is recovering from a knee injury and won’t play in the ASG on Feb. 20. There are a few other notable roster updates to go over before the two teams pick.

As replacements for Durant and Golden State Warriors F/C Draymond Green, the NBA announced Charlotte Hornets G LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs PG Dejounte Murray were named to the All-Star Game as reserves. In place of Durant as a starter is Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum.

Below is a look at the player pool LeBron and Durant will be selecting from before the draft gets going.

Starters

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

Andrew Wiggins

Nikola Jokic

Trae Young

DeMar DeRozan

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Reserves

Devin Booker

Luka Doncic

Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell

Dejounte Murray

Chris Paul

Karl-Anthony Towns

LaMelo Ball

Jimmy Butler

Darius Garland

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Khris Middleton

Fred VanVleet