First TD scorer picks for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

One of the best ways to get some skin in the game is by betting on player props. By doing so, you can take advantage of a particular player who is in a good matchup or maybe even a bad one. In this piece, we’ll get into the First TD Scorer props for Super Bowl 56 by looking at who to consider and why. Let’s dive in!

Odds on favorite: Cooper Kupp (+500)

Kupp is the odds-on favorite to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl 56 at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The standout wide receiver has scored four touchdowns in the Rams’ three postseason games.

In the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers, Kupp had 11 receptions (14 targets) for 142 yards and two scores. The 28-year-old wideout will be matched up against Bengals cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie or Eli Apple. Stafford will likely target Kupp early and often on their first offensive drive.

Sleeper Pick: Tee Higgins (+1200)

The second-year wide receiver should not have to deal with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey a lot on Sunday night, which bodes well for the Bengals offense. Higgins has a serious height advantage that Cincinnati can use to their advantage inside the red zone.

The 23-year-old receiver has not scored a touchdown in this entire postseason thus far, but could be a major factor in determining what happens in the Super Bowl. At +1200 odds, you could throw a few dollars on it and come up with $30-plus pay off.

Longshot Pick: Van Jefferson (+1800)

Jefferson has had a quiet postseason and currently dealing with an injury. However, if he’s ready to go, the second-year receiver has shown us throughout this season he doesn’t need that many targets to make a play.

In the same vein as Kupp and Beckham Jr., the young receiver has the ability to stretch the field, which we haven’t see the Rams do a lot in the playoffs. With the former Florida Gator’s speed and size, he can take the top off the defense and go by Eli Apple. Another good play is Tyler Boyd, who is the forgotten third wide receiver in the Bengals’ offense.

