No. 7 Duke vs. Clemson: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have ACC showdown in upstate South Carolina tonight as the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils travel south to meet the Clemson Tigers.

Duke (19-4, 9-3 ACC) got clipped at home by Virginia on Monday, falling 69-68 just two days after blowing out rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils were in a dogfight throughout the contest and were clinging on to a two-point lead late until UVA’s Reece Beekman buried a three with three second left to deliver the dagger. Mark Williams led with 16 points.

Clemson (12-11, 4-8 ACC) was unsuccessful in its upset bid against North Carolina on Tuesday, falling 79-77 in a heartbreaker. The Tigers actually led by five at the half and found themselves in a dogfight down the stretch. Tied late, UNC’s Brady Manek ended up dealing the knockout blow with a go-ahead layup with three seconds left. PJ Hall led Clemson with 24 points in the loss.

How to watch Duke vs. Clemson

When: Thursday, February 10th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: ACC Network on WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -6.5

Total: 142

The Pick

Clemson +6.5

Things haven’t gone well for Clemson in ACC play but it does put up a fight more times than not. The Tigers are 7-3-1 against the spread at home this season and only lost by two in their previous meeting with the Blue Devils on January 25. Lean into Clemson once again covering at home tonight.

