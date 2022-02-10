No. 23 Murray State vs. Tennessee State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Murray State Racers are inside the top 25 for the first time all season, and they will go for their 13th consecutive victory when they play the Tennessee State Tigers on the road Thursday night.

Murray State (22-2, 12-0 OVC) is the only team still undefeated in conference play in the Ohio Valley. The Racers are rated No. 28 overall in KenPom, and they rate inside the top 50 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Tevin Brown is the team’s leading scorer with 17.5 points per game.

Tennessee State (10-14, 5-7 OVC) snapped a two-game losing skid when they went on the road and beat UT Martin on Saturday. The Tigers rate outside the top 300 overall in KenPom, and Carlos Marshall Jr. is the team’s top scorer with 13.4 points per game.

How to watch Murray State vs. Tennessee State

When: Thursday, February 10th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gentry Center, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Murray State -14.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Murray State -14.5

It’s tough to sell yourself on Tennessee State when they’re about 275 spots behind Murray State in the latest KenPom ratings. The Racers won by double digits three games in a row, and that should continue in Thursday night’s matchup against Tennessee State.

