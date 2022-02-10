San Diego vs. No. 22 Saint Mary’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The West Coast Conference is having a great season as a whole. We always see Gonzaga dominate and be one of the best teams in the country. We usually see Saint Mary’s and BYU as tournament teams. But this season, San Francisco and Santa Clara are two teams who have a legitimate shot at making the tournament. On Thursday Night, San Diego is set to travel to Saint Mary’s to take on the Gaels.

The Saint Mary’s Gaels have been stellar this season. They have a ton of quality wins and barring an unexpected finish to the season, should be a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Gaels are led in scoring by Matthias Tass who's been one of their top guys for the past two years. But the teams success is based on Tommy Kuhse’s play. He’s a true point guard and a better leader. When watching the Gaels play, it seems like they have a coach on the court with Kuhse.

While they haven’t been nearly as good as Saint Mary’s, San Diego has quietly had a decent season. I don't expect them to get in the NCAA Tournament, but they could make some noise in one of the smaller tournaments. San Diego is led by Marcellus Earlington, transfer from St. Johns, who is averaging 13.8 points per game. He’s coming off one of his best games of the season where he scored 23 points in a tough loss against Santa Clara.

Odds

Spread: Saint Mary’s -15.5

Total: 125

The Pick

Saint Mary’s -15.5

Over the past few weeks, Saint Mary’s has played unstoppable. At home against San Diego, I see them having more success and handling them in the big conference matchup.

