No. 4 Arizona vs. Washington State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats will go for their fifth consecutive victory when they take on the Washington State Cougars on Thursday night.

Arizona (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) remain in first place in the Pac-12, and every other team in the conference lost at least three times. The Wildcats rate No. 3 overall in KenPom, and they are inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Bennedict Mathurin is the team’s leading scorer with 16.5 points per game.

Washington State (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) is on a hot streak as they will look to increase their five-game winning streak. The Cougars rate No. 33 overall in KenPom, and their biggest strength comes on the defensive end of the floor. Their leading scorer is Michael Flowers, who averages 13.7 points per game.

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington State

When: Thursday, February 10th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -6

Total: 143.5

The Pick

Arizona -6

The Wildcats continue to knock off quality Pac-12 teams with ease, and they are clearly the class of the conference. Arizona won 10 games against Pac-12 opponents this season, and they won all of them by at least nine points. Bet against the Wildcats at your own risk.

