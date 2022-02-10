No. 3 Purdue vs. Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Thursday night Big Ten showdown in Ann Arbor, MI, this evening as the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers invade the Crisler Center to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) grabbed control of first place in the conference on Tuesday with an impressive 84-68 victory over Illinois. This was a tight ballgame up to the early stages of the second half, where the home Boilermakers took charge and created a comfortable cushion for the rest of the way. Jaden Ivey led with 22 points and six assists.

Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) got a much needed win over Penn State on Tuesday, toppling the Nittany Lions on the road in a 58-57 nailbiter. This game was a tight slugfest throughout as both teams experienced highs and lows on the offensive end of the floor. Clinging onto the lead late, both Caleb Houstan and Eli Brooks were able to hit the free throws to keep the Wolverines on top. Hunter Dickinson led with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan

When: Thursday, February 10th, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -3

Total: 146.5

The Pick

Purdue -3

These two teams just met this past Saturday and it resulted in an 82-76 victory for Purdue. Michigan will be comfortable at home here but with the way that the Boilermakers are playing, a three-point spread is too small to consider them covering. Lay it with Purdue.

