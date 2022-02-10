No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs return home tonight when welcoming the Pacific Tigers to Spokane, WA.

Gonzaga (19-2, 8-0 WCC) is ripping right through its league schedule and picked up another huge victory on Saturday when thrashing BYU 90-57. The Bulldogs were dominant on both ends of the floor and picked up their fourth straight victory of 30+ points. Chet Holmgren led the Zags with 20 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks.

Pacific (7-16, 2-6 WCC) surprisingly put up a good fight against USC on Tuesday, falling 74-68 to the Trojans in the non-conference matchup. The Waves were up by 13 early in the second half and had the late-night college basketball world on upset alert. Unfortunately for them, that’s where USC took control of the game and overpowered its visitors for the rest of the way to win. Alphonso Anderson led Pacific with 22 points and nine rebounds.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

When: Thursday, February 10th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBSSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -31.5

Total: 153

The Pick

Over 153

Pacific has one of the least efficient offenses in the nation per KenPom and have struggled to crack 65 points on several occasions this year. However, a huge chunk of Gonzaga totals is based on if the Zags decide to hit the gas and get into the 100’s or somewhat call of the dogs early. Bank on the former happening and the over to hit even if the Waves put up a dud on offense.

