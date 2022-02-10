 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the USA-Czechia women’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The Americans and Czechs battle for a spot in the semifinal.

By David Fucillo
Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 4
Amanda Kessel of USA in action in the match between USA and Canada during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Indoor Stadium on February 8, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

The United States women’s hockey team will hope to keep its strong play going in the quarterfinal round when it faces Czechia. The winner of this match will advance to the semifinal and face the winner of Finland-Japan. USA has been the more dominant team through group play, although Czechia has the goalie to keep the Americans at bay in Klara Peslarova.

Look for USA to continue leaning on Alexandra Carpenter and Amanda Kessel in this game. Carpenter has four goals in four matches, while Kessel leads the team in points with six during that same span.

This matchup will air at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Czechia, Friday, February 11

Date: Friday, February 11
Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday night)
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: -6.5 USA
Total goals: 7.5

