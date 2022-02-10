What time is the USA-Czechia women’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The United States women’s hockey team will hope to keep its strong play going in the quarterfinal round when it faces Czechia. The winner of this match will advance to the semifinal and face the winner of Finland-Japan. USA has been the more dominant team through group play, although Czechia has the goalie to keep the Americans at bay in Klara Peslarova.

Look for USA to continue leaning on Alexandra Carpenter and Amanda Kessel in this game. Carpenter has four goals in four matches, while Kessel leads the team in points with six during that same span.

This matchup will air at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Date: Friday, February 11

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday night)

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: -6.5 USA

Total goals: 7.5

