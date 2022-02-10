What time is the Canada-Sweden women’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The Canada women’s hockey team will meet Sweden in the quarterfinal round with the hopes of keeping its undefeated record alive. Canada has scored 33 goals in four games and conceded just five, so it’s hard to see how this juggernaut would be stopped. Sweden does have a strong goalie in Emma Soderberg, but this Canadian roster is loaded with attacking talent.

This matchup will air at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: Canada vs. Sweden

Date: Friday, February 11

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: Canada -7.5

Total goals: 8.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.